3 officials resign in Kenya's electoral body over poll probe

NAIROBI, Kenya (AP) - Three commissioners from Kenya's electoral commission say they've resigned over the suspension of the chief executive officer who was sent on compulsory leave to pave way for wider investigations into the conduct of the commission in last year's elections.

The three commissioners said Monday that the vote to suspend CEO Ezra Chiloba was not done properly. Kenya's opposition claimed some commissioners in Kenya's six-member electoral authority were complicit in electoral fraud in the Aug. 8 election in which Uhuru Kenyatta was declared the winner but was then nullified by the Supreme Court.

Chiloba was suspended during the repeat Oct 26 election after opposition protested his involvement. Kenyatta won the repeat election after opposition leader Raila Odinga boycotted it citing lack of electoral reforms.