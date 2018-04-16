Official count confirms victory of Montenegro's Djukanovic

A supporter of Montenegro's former prime minister and long-ruling Democratic Party of Socialists leader Milo Djukanovic holds an American flag during a celebration after presidential elections in the Montenegro capital of Podgorica, Sunday, April 15, 2018. Montenegro's ruling party declared leader Milo Djukanovic the winner of Sunday's presidential election after preliminary projections showed he swept the vote and avoided a runoff. (AP Photo/Risto Bozovic)

PODGORICA, Montenegro (AP) - Official results of the weekend presidential election in Montenegro have confirmed that pro-Western ruling party leader Milo Djukanovic won an outright victory, avoiding a runoff.

Montenegro's state election authorities said Monday that a near-complete vote count has shown that Djukanovic won 54.04 percent of ballots while his main opponent, Mladen Bojanic, had 33.32 percent.

Third-placed was the first ever female candidate in the staunchly conservative and male-dominated Balkan nation, lawmaker Draginja Vuksanovic, with 8.2 percent.

Sunday's vote, the first since Montenegro joined the NATO Western military alliance in December, was seen as a test for Djukanovic, who favors European integration over closer ties to traditional ally Moscow.

Djukanovic led Montenegro to independence from much-larger Serbia in 2006 and was behind last year's accession into NATO, which traditional Slavic ally Russia strongly opposed.