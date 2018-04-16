Romania's president won't fire anti-graft prosecutor

FILE- In this Thursday, Feb. 23, 2017 file photo, Romania's chief anti-corruption prosecutor Laura Codruta Kovesi, who heads the country's anti-graft agency (DNA), right, stands next to Romanian President Klaus Iohhanis, before the presentation of the unit's annual report to senior judges, prosecutors and magistrates, in Bucharest, Romania. Iohannis announced Monday, April 16, 2018 that he rejected a proposal by the justice minister Tudorel Toader to dismiss Kovesi because the arguments in his report were unconvincing.(AP Photo/Vadim Ghirda, File)

BUCHAREST, Romania (AP) - Romania's president says he won't fire the country's anti-corruption prosecutor, the latest development in a dispute over corruption that has led to street protests.

President Klaus Iohannis said Monday he would not remove Laura Codruta Kovesi, the National Anti-Corruption Directorate's chief prosecutor, because Justice Minister Tudorel Toader hadn't convinced him she should be fired.

In February, Tudorel said Kovesi should be fired in what was widely viewed as a politically-motivated attack, since the anti-corruption agency has targeted senior members of the ruling Social Democratic Party.

Tudorel claims Kovesi has displayed an "excessively authoritarian attitude" by personally supervising prosecutors investigating a decree that would have decriminalized official misconduct. The decree sparked weeks of anti-graft protests.

The Supreme Council of Magistrates, however, says she should not be fired.