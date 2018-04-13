Slovenia signs 5-year gas deal with Russia's Gazprom

LJUBLJANA, Slovenia (AP) - Slovenia has signed a 5-year agreement with Russia's state monopoly Gazprom for the supply of gas, praising cooperation with Moscow despite a crisis over Syria.

Foreign Minister Karl Erjavec hailed Friday's five-year deal as important for Slovenia's economy.

Official STA news agency quotes Erjavec as saying "Slovenia and Russia have a good cooperation despite the complexity of international relations."

The deal envisages the import of some 600 million cubic meters of gas a year. The value of the deal has not been disclosed.

European Union member Slovenia has maintained friendly relations with Moscow, citing historic and cultural ties.

It has refused to expel Russian diplomats after Britain blamed Moscow for the March 4 poisoning of a former Russian double agent and his daughter. Russia denies any involvement.