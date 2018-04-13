Yemen officials: Coalition strikes kill 2 film crew members

SANAA, Yemen (AP) - Suspected Saudi-led coalition airstrikes killed two people part of crew filming a local television series in western Yemen, officials said on Friday.

The airstrikes, which took place a day earlier, wounded at least two others and destroyed the filming location at the Red Sea city of Hodeida, the officials said. The crew, which was preparing the series for a rebel-run television channel, left the site after the strikes.

The coalition couldn't be immediately reached for comment.

Other security officials said a shelling in the central Bayda province killed a journalist and wounded another. They said the shelling is believed to have been carried out by the Shiite rebels, known as Houthis. The Saudi coalition backing Yemen's internationally recognized government has been at war with the Houthis since 2015 with the aim of reinstating the government of Abed Rabbo Mansour Hadi.

All officials spoke on condition of anonymity because they were not authorized to brief the media.

The three year stalemated war in Yemen has killed more than 10,000 people, damaged Yemen's infrastructure, crippled its health system and pushed it to the brink of famine. The country is now the world's worst humanitarian crisis, with more than 22.2 million people in need of assistance