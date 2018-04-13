Protesters ousted from Sorbonne; French train strikes resume

Commuters arrive at Gare de Lyon train station, in Paris, Friday, April 13, 2018. The government's strategy is to go fast and hope protest actions will lose momentum. But a bill aimed at preparing the national railway company SNCF to open up to competition has prompted strikes that have massively disrupted train traffic. (AP Photo/Christophe Ena)

Commuters arrive at Gare de Lyon train station, in Paris, Friday, April 13, 2018. The government's strategy is to go fast and hope protest actions will lose momentum. But a bill aimed at preparing the national railway company SNCF to open up to competition has prompted strikes that have massively disrupted train traffic. (AP Photo/Christophe Ena)

PARIS (AP) - Paris riot police have cleared out students seeking to occupy the Sorbonne university in Paris, as part of a season of protests against President Emmanuel Macron's reforms.

The university announced its iconic Left Bank site is closed Friday for security reasons after the Thursday night police operation. While about 200 students were evacuated, a few hundred others gathered outside, chanting angrily at police, though the incident ended peacefully.

The site was the epicenter of student protests 50 years ago in May 1968, a pivotal moment in modern French history.

Students at campuses around France are now protesting admissions reforms that they fear threaten access to public university for all high school graduates.

Meanwhile, rail workers resumed a strike Friday that is halting about two-thirds of trains around the country.