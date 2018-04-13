Man linked to Toronto alleged serial killer identified

In this artist's sketch, Bruce McArthur, facing several murder charges, makes an appearance via video in a Toronto courtroom, Wednesday, April 11, 2018. Police have trying to identify the remains of several men found at a property McArthur used as storage for his landscaping business and say he targeted men he met through dating apps that cater to gay men, meeting them at bars in the "Gay Village" area of Toronto, as well as male prostitutes. Also pictured, from left, lawyer Samantha Saunders, part of McArthur's defence team, McArthur, Justice Wendy Agnew and Crown Michael Cantlon. (Alexandra Newbould/The Canadian Press via AP)

In this artist's sketch, Bruce McArthur, facing several murder charges, makes an appearance via video in a Toronto courtroom, Wednesday, April 11, 2018. Police have trying to identify the remains of several men found at a property McArthur used as storage for his landscaping business and say he targeted men he met through dating apps that cater to gay men, meeting them at bars in the "Gay Village" area of Toronto, as well as male prostitutes. Also pictured, from left, lawyer Samantha Saunders, part of McArthur's defence team, McArthur, Justice Wendy Agnew and Crown Michael Cantlon. (Alexandra Newbould/The Canadian Press via AP)

TORONTO (AP) - A man believed to be another victim of alleged serial killer Bruce McArthur has been identified after investigators released his photograph and appealed to the public for help, Toronto police said Friday.

McArthur currently faces seven counts of first-degree murder.

In early March, police released a photograph of a bearded, dark-skinned man believed to be another one of the 66-year-old landscaper's alleged victims an effort to identify him, and they released an enhanced version of the photo this week. On Friday, police said they had been able to identify him.

They said they would not release the man's name or details on whether new charges will be laid until the man's next of kin were notified.

Police found the dismembered remains of at least seven individuals this year in large planters at a home where McArthur did landscaping work and stored objects.

Many of the alleged victims have been darker skinned and of South Asian or Middle Eastern descent, and they frequented the "Gay Village" area of Toronto.

Police just charged McArthur on Wednesday in the death of a seventh man.

The sprawling police investigation, which the lead detective has previously described as unprecedented in size and scope, is now also scrutinizing 15 unsolved homicides that took place between 1975 and 1997. There is no current evidence linking McArthur to the cold cases.