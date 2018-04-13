Swedish culture minister backs ex-Nobel body head

This photo posted on the Instagram account of Alice Bah Kuhnke on Friday, April 13, 2018 shows the Swedish Culture minister posing for a photo in support for ousted head of the Swedish Academy awarding the Nobel Prize in Literature, saying the â€œfeminist battle happens every day.â€� Kuhnke is seen wearing a white high-neck blouse with a knot, similar to those worn by the academyâ€™s former member Sara Danius who stepped down Thursday. In Fridayâ€™s posting, Bah Kuhnke added the hashtag #knytblus _ Swedish for knot the blouse tie. (Johannes Bah Kuhnke/Instagram via AP)

This photo posted on the Instagram account of Alice Bah Kuhnke on Friday, April 13, 2018 shows the Swedish Culture minister posing for a photo in support for ousted head of the Swedish Academy awarding the Nobel Prize in Literature, saying the â€œfeminist battle happens every day.â€� Kuhnke is seen wearing a white high-neck blouse with a knot, similar to those worn by the academyâ€™s former member Sara Danius who stepped down Thursday. In Fridayâ€™s posting, Bah Kuhnke added the hashtag #knytblus _ Swedish for knot the blouse tie. (Johannes Bah Kuhnke/Instagram via AP)

STOCKHOLM (AP) - Sweden's culture minister has posted a photo on Instagram in support of the ousted head of the Swedish Academy, which awards the Nobel Prize in Literature, saying "feminist battle happens every day."

Alice Bah Kuhnke is seen in a white high-necked blouse with a knot, similar to blouses worn by the ousted official, Sara Danius.

Her post came as other Swedish women posted images of themselves in blouses with bows as anger grew over Danius' departure.

Many are outraged by what appears to be women paying the price for the alleged misbehavior of a man, Jean-Claude Arnault, a major cultural figure in Sweden.

Arnault's wife, Katarina Frostenson, has also been forced out of the academy recently in a scandal that threatens to hurt the image of the acclaimed body.