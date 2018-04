Israel summons Irish ambassador over Dublin mayor's visit

JERUSALEM (AP) - Israel's Foreign Ministry has summoned Ireland's ambassador to express dismay over Dublin's mayor attending an "anti-Israel" event in Ramallah.

The ministry said in a statement Thursday that Israel expresses its "deep disappointment and shock" over the incident. It said the event in the Palestinian city of Ramallah was "explicitly" against Israel and occurred as Israel commemorated Holocaust Memorial Day. Israel expects a "public and formal" response from Ireland to his conduct, it said.

Micheal Mac Donncha participated in an Islamic conference about Jerusalem in Ramallah organized by the religious affairs adviser to Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas. The fate of the holy city is at the heart of the Israeli-Palestinian conflict.

Mac Donncha is a supporter of the movement to boycott the Jewish state.

Israel had tried to block his entry though its airport.