Hundreds of Japanese police on manhunt for escaped thief

In this April 11, 2018, photo, police officers inspect cars at a checkpoint in Onomichi, Hiroshima prefecture. Japanese police have deployed hundreds of policemen in pursuit of a jail breaker who landed on a tiny island near Hiroshima with abundant hideouts, some 1,000 vacant homes left behind as the island population aged and shrunk. The 27-year-old Tatsuma Hirao has been at large since Sunday, April 8 when he fled from a prison in Ehime prefecture where he was serving his term for his convicted theft. (Shingo Nishizume/Kyodo News via AP)

TOKYO (AP) - Hundreds of Japanese police are in pursuit of a convicted thief who escaped from a prison and landed on a tiny island with abundant hideouts - some 1,000 homes made vacant by an aging and shrinking population.

The 27-year-old Tatsuma Hirao has been at large since Sunday when he fled from prison in Ehime prefecture while serving 5 ½ years for theft.

Police suspect he drove a stolen car and crossed a bridge to the nearby island of Mukaishima, near Hiroshima, which has a population of about 16,000.

TV footage shows police visiting every home and searching empty houses and huts. Vehicles are stopped at checkpoints, causing a rare traffic jam on the usually quiet island.

Several cases of thefts have been reported to police since the jailbreak.