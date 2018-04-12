Military begins improvement training program for Rio police

A police officer takes position during a drill simulating an operation against drug traffickers, at the Military Village in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, Thursday, April 12, 2018. (AP Photo/Leo Correa)

RIO DE JANEIRO (AP) - Brazil's military has started a program aimed at improving and strengthening police forces in the state of Rio de Janeiro as part of its efforts to curb the violence afflicting the country's second largest city.

The federal government put the military in charge of Rio's security forces nearly two months ago amid a spike in violent crime. On Thursday, the military program got underway and Col. Carlos Cinelli said it will "review policing practices in order to improve them."

The program also includes target practice courses, the disassembly and assembly of rifles and guns, and weapons maintenance.