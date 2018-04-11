Germany appoints commissioner to fight anti-Semitism

BERLIN (AP) - Germany has appointed a career diplomat as its commissioner to coordinate government activities against anti-Semitism, a new job that reflects rising concerns over the issue.

The government said Wednesday that Felix Klein, the foreign ministry's coordinator for relations with Jewish organizations since 2014, will take office May 1. He will be based at the Interior Ministry.

Germany's parliament voted in January to install an anti-Semitism commissioner. The decision followed a recommendation by a panel of experts and came amid concerns over anti-Semitic incidents during pro-Palestinian protests and in schools. Officials are also worried about migrants' attitudes toward Jews as well as anti-Semitic crimes with far-right motives.

The World Jewish Congress welcomed Klein's appointment to the job, saying he is "without a doubt the best choice for the position."