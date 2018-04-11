Britain sends warships to Asia to monitor North Korean trade

TOKYO (AP) - A British warship has arrived in Japan to join international efforts to enforce sanctions on North Korea by monitoring any prohibited trading by the country at sea.

Royal Navy Capt. Paul Casson said the frigate HMS Southerland, which arrived in Japan's Yokosuka port on Wednesday, will join exercises with Japan's navy and monitor attempts by North Korea to evade U.N.-imposed sanctions.

Britain said it will send two more warships to Japan later this year to participate in the monitoring and join exercises in the region.

The U.N. has toughened its sanctions on North Korea over its nuclear weapons development.

Britain says the ships' presence demonstrates its commitment to the region's peace and stability.