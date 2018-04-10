Poland marks 8th anniversary of president's death in Russia

The leader of the ruling Law and Justice party Jaroslaw Kaczynski, left, attends a ceremony marking the eighth anniversary of the crash of the Polish government plane that killed Poland's President Lech Kaczynski and 95 others, outside the Presidential Palace in Warsaw, Poland, Thursday, April 10, 2018. (AP Photo)

WARSAW, Poland (AP) - Poland is marking the eighth anniversary of a plane crash in Russia that killed President Lech Kaczynski, the first lady and many other political and military leaders, the worst tragedy to befall the nation in decades.

The ruling party leader, Jaroslaw Kaczynski, who is the president's surviving twin brother, paid tribute to the 96 victims in a solemn ceremony Tuesday in Warsaw that began at 8.41 a.m., the exact time of the crash on April 10, 2010, near the Smolensk airport.

The victims' names were read out in an emotional ceremony held in front of the Presidential Palace in Warsaw, once home to the late president.

Other ceremonies include the unveiling of a massive stone memorial to the victims in a central Warsaw square.