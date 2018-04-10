ADB raises Asia growth outlook, warns of trade tension risks

FILE - In this Aug. 11, 2015, file photo, a motorcycle travels through lanes of vehicles during rush hour traffic in the financial district of Makati, south of Manila, Philippines. The Asian Development Bank said in a report Wednesday, April 11, 2018, the bank is forecasting that developing Asian economies will expand slightly faster than expected this year but warns U.S. trade tensions are a major risk to its forecast. (AP Photo/Aaron Favila, File)

HONG KONG (AP) - The Asian Development Bank is forecasting that developing Asian economies will expand at a slightly faster pace this year than earlier expected, but U.S. trade tensions pose a major risk.

The Manila, Philippines-based regional bank said in a report Wednesday that it expects developing Asia's economy to expand at a 6 percent rate in 2018, slowing to 5.9 percent in 2019.

The bank said robust exports and strong domestic consumer demand are supporting economic growth across the 45 economies covered in its annual report.

But it said risks to the outlook are driven mainly by "fears of escalating trade tensions," in a reference to the ongoing dispute between the U.S. and China over trade tariffs that's raised worries that the two countries are headed for an all-out trade war.