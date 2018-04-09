Strong quake cracks streets in western Japan, injuring 5

A rock sits on the ground near a house, following a landslide caused by the earthquake in Ohda, Shimane prefecture, western Japan, Monday, April 9, 2018. A strong earthquake in western Japan has cracked streets, cut water and power to a number of homes and caused slight injuries to five people. The Meteorological Agency said the magnitude 6.1 quake struck early Monday 12 kilometers (7 miles) underground near Ohda city, about 800 kilometers (480 miles) west of Tokyo. (Kyodo News via AP)

TOKYO (AP) - A strong earthquake hit western Japan early Monday, cracking streets, cutting water and power to a number of homes and injuring five people.

The Meteorological Agency said the magnitude 6.1 quake struck 12 kilometers (7 miles) underground near Ohda city, about 800 kilometers (480 miles) west of Tokyo.

Five people sustained injuries, but most of them were minor and not life-threatening, the Fire and Disaster Management Agency said.

The quake also rattled nearby Izumo, home to one of Japan's most important Shinto shrines. No damage was reported at the shrine.

The Fire and Disaster Management Agency said roads were cracked in some locations, while more than 1,000 households lost water supplies and dozens of homes were without electricity. Local officials said dozens of trains in the region were delayed or suspended.

There was no danger of a tsunami.