BERLIN (AP) - Police in the western German city of Muenster say a car has crashed into a crowd there, killing several people and injuring others.

Police tweeted Saturday afternoon that residents should "avoid the area near the Kiepenkerl pub" where a large-scale police operation is underway. Kiepenkerl is a popular bar in the city's historic downtown area.

The German news agency dpa reported, citing anonymous sources, that the car drove into the crowd.