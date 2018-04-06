Ex-S. Korean leader Park guilty of abuse of power, coercion

Supporters of former South Korean President Park Geun-hye with her portrait stage a rally to call for her release near the Seoul Central District Court in Seoul, South Korea, Friday, April 6, 2018. A South Korean court is set to issue a verdict against disgraced former President Park on Friday, a year after she was forced out of office and arrested over an explosive corruption scandal that ensnared aides and prominent business leaders. The signs read: " Release." (AP Photo/Ahn Young-joon)

Supporters of former South Korean President Park Geun-hye with her portrait stage a rally to call for her release near the Seoul Central District Court in Seoul, South Korea, Friday, April 6, 2018. A South Korean court is set to issue a verdict against disgraced former President Park on Friday, a year after she was forced out of office and arrested over an explosive corruption scandal that ensnared aides and prominent business leaders. The signs read: " Release." (AP Photo/Ahn Young-joon)

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) - A South Korean judge said Friday that ex-President Park Geun-hye is guilty of abuse of power and coercion. The details came in a nationally televised verdict as Judge Kim Se-yun read a lengthy statement at Seoul Central District Court. The sentencing was to follow; prosecutors have demanded a 30-year prison term

Park has been held at a detention center near Seoul since her arrest in March 2017, but she refused to attend Friday's court session, citing sickness. Park was removed from office early last year following months of massive rallies that saw millions take to the nation's streets calling for her ouster.

Once seen as the darling of South Korean conservatives, she was dubbed "Queen of Elections" by local media for her track record of leading her party to victory in tight races and still has a small group of fierce supporters who regularly stage rallies calling for her release.

Park maintains that she's a victim of "political revenge" and has been refusing to attend court sessions since October.

Park has previously maintained her innocence.