Russia calls diplomat expulsions 'mockery' of the law

MOSCOW (AP) - Russia's top diplomat has dismissed the recent expulsions of Russian diplomats as a mockery of international law.

Two dozen countries have kicked out a total of more than 150 Russian diplomats in a show of solidarity with Britain, which blames Russia for last month's poisoning of a former Russian spy in Britain.

Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said Thursday the nerve agent poisoning of Sergei Skripal was "staged" to justify the expulsions from many countries "whose arms were twisted."

The international chemical weapons watchdog on Wednesday rejected Russia's calls for a joint investigation with Britain. Russia said the number of countries that abstained from the vote suggested many have doubts about Britain's allegations that Moscow was behind the attack.