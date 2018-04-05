Warhol's Elvis portrait could fetch $30M at Christie's sale

A painting by Andy Warhol called 'Most Wanted Men No. 11, John Joseph H., Jr.' (1964) is displayed at Christie's auction rooms in London, Thursday, April 5, 2018. The painting will be offered in the Post-War and Contemporary Art Evening Auction in New York on May 17, and carries a price tag in the region of 30 million US dollars (21,390,300 UK pounds). The portraits are on display at Christie's London showroom from Friday until April 10. (AP Photo/Kirsty Wigglesworth)

LONDON (AP) - An Andy Warhol painting of Elvis Presley - the artist's only full-length portrait - is for sale with an estimated price tag of $30 million.

"Double Elvis (Ferus Type)" depicts the hip-swiveling musician holding a revolver, as he appeared in the 1960 Western "Flaming Star."

The 1963 black-on-silver portrait is being auctioned by Christie's in New York on May 17, alongside Warhol's "Most Wanted Men No. 11, John Joseph H., Jr."

One of a series of mug shot images created by Warhol for the 1964 New York World's Fair, it's also expected to fetch $30 million.

The portraits are on display at Christie's London showroom from Friday until Tuesday.

Christie's contemporary art chairman Alex Rotter says the paintings are "very memorable and early examples of Warhol's profound understanding of fame."