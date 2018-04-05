Arabs ask UN chief to launch investigation of Gaza killings

Palestinian protesters cover during clashes with Israeli troops along Gaza's border with Israel, east of Khan Younis, Gaza Strip, Thursday, April 5, 2018. An Israeli airstrike in northern Gaza early on Thursday killed a Palestinian, while a second man died from wounds sustained in last week's mass protest. The fatalities bring to 21 the number of people killed in confrontations in the volatile area over the past week with a new round of protests along the border is expected on Friday. (AP Photo/Adel Hana)

UNITED NATIONS (AP) - Arab ambassadors are urging the U.N. secretary-general to launch an independent investigation into the killing of 18 Palestinians during a protest march last week against a stifling decade-old Israeli blockade of Gaza.

Tunisian Ambassador Mohammed Khaled Khiari heads the Arab group at the United Nations and he says its members welcome Secretary-General Antonio Guterres' call for an independent and transparent investigation.

Palestinian Ambassador Riyad Mansour told reporters after a meeting Thursday with Guterres that the U.N. leader's response was "positive." Mansour says Guterres expressed serious concern at the civilian deaths.

Mansour says both the Arab group and Guterres prefer an independent investigation, but the Palestinian envoys adds that there are also other models of fact-finding missions.