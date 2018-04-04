Saudis say intercepted missile fired by Yemeni Houthi rebels

CAIRO (AP) - Saudi air defense forces say they shot down a missile launched by Yemeni rebels at the southern Saudi border city of Jizan. The rebels say the attack was aimed at an Aramco oil facility.

In a statement late Wednesday, the Saudi-led coalition fighting the rebels known as Houthis said the attack caused shrapnel that landed in residential neighborhoods. It said the rocket was fired from the rebels' stronghold of Saada in northern Yemen.

The rebels see themselves as retaliating against heavy Saudi airstrikes in the parts of Yemen they control and have made several cross-border attacks into Saudi Arabia. Their television channel said the missile was aimed at oil tanks.

The coalition accuses the rebels of being armed by Iran and has been bombing them for three years.