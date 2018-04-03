UN chief leads drive for aid pledges for war-battered Yemen

GENEVA (AP) - U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres joined top officials from dozens of countries at a pledging conference on Tuesday for war-battered Yemen, a relatively overlooked conflict that has killed thousands and created the world's biggest humanitarian crisis.

Sweden and Switzerland joined the United Nations in hosting the day-long event that aimed to drum up funds toward a $2.96 billion U.N. appeal to provide assistance and protection to people in Yemen, a poor Arabian Peninsula nation.

A Saudi-led, Western-backed coalition has been at war with Iran-allied Shiite rebels for over three years in a conflict that has killed more than 10,000 people and left 22.2 million people needing humanitarian aid.

In opening remarks, Guterres decried a "catastrophic" situation in Yemen, pointing out that a child aged under 5 dies every 10 minutes from preventable causes, and 8.4 million people do not know how they will obtain their next meal. Many face the threat of starvation.

His three-part message focused on the need for funding and humanitarian access to the needy.

"My final message is possibly the most important of all. We must see action to end the conflict," said Guterres. "This war is causing enormous human suffering to some of the poorest and most vulnerable people in the world."

Guterres noted that Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates - who have been actively participating in the conflict in a bid to help Yemen's government - have "generously provided" $930 million toward the humanitarian response plan already this year.

He said other donors had already contributed some $293 million, meaning that 40 percent of the target for the year has already been met.