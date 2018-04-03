Fiji damaged by cyclone, PM sees 'frightening' weather ahead

FILE - In this Nov. 11, 2017 file photo, Fiji Prime Minister and COP President Frank Bainimarama speaks in the U.S. Climate Action Center at the COP 23 Fiji UN Climate Change Conference in Bonn, Germany. Fiji is entering a â€œfrightening new eraâ€� of extreme weather, the leader of the Pacific island nation said Tuesday, April 3, 2018, after weekend flooding from a cyclone killed at least four people. (AP Photo/Martin Meissner, File)

WELLINGTON, New Zealand (AP) - Fiji's leader says the nation is entering a "frightening new era" of extreme weather after flooding from a cyclone killed at least four people over the weekend.

Prime Minister Voreqe Bainimarama said in a speech Tuesday that climate change was causing extreme weather events to become more severe and occur more often.

Cyclone Josie struck Fiji on Sunday. The Pacific island nation of nearly 1 million people avoided a direct hit from the winds, but heavy rains and flooding caused damage to homes, businesses and vehicles on the west of the main island Viti Levu.

More than 1,000 people remain in evacuation centers.

Bainimarama last November chaired a climate summit in Bonn, Germany. He says he's trying to get the message out to the world to confront the crisis.