Egypt says 2 soldiers killed in Sinai

CAIRO (AP) - Egypt's military says two soldiers have been killed in the last week in the northern Sinai Peninsula, where it is battling an Islamic State-led insurgency.

The statement issued Sunday said another two soldiers were wounded, and that six militants were killed.

The military said more than 500 suspected militants and criminals have been arrested. It said troops had dismantled more than 160 explosive devices.

It was not possible to confirm the military's claims as access to the northern Sinai is heavily restricted.

At least 22 troops have been killed since early February, when Egypt launched a wide-scale operation against Islamic extremists.

The long-running insurgency gained strength after the military overthrow of a divisive Islamist president in 2013. The militants have focused their attacks on security forces and Egypt's Christian minority.