UK Labour leader is criticized for anti-Semitism in party

FILE - This is a Friday, June 9, 2017 file photo of Britain's Labour Party leader Jeremy Corbyn as he makes an address after he retained his parliamentary seat in Islington north London, Jewish groups in Britain on Monday March 26, 2018 were accusing the country's main opposition leader of failing to stamp out anti-Semitism within his left-of-center party. The Board of Deputies of British Jews and the Jewish Leadership Council say Jeremy Corbyn's Labour Party has shown a "repeated institutional failure" to address anti-Jewish prejudice. (AP Photo/Frank Augstein, File)

LONDON (AP) - British Labour Party leader Jeremy Corbyn is facing growing criticism over his handling of reported anti-Semitism among some of his supporters.

The simmering row escalated Sunday with newspaper reports about numerous anti-Semitic Facebook posts from groups that support Labour. The Sunday Times reports said some senior Labour staff workers were members of Facebook groups that made anti-Semitic and violent comments.

Labour has denied the groups are connected to the party in any way.

Corbyn's leadership has also criticized by longtime Labour activist David Garrard, a major donor. Garrard told The Observer newspaper he has left the party because of its failure to respond to "the most blatant acts of anti-Semitism" by some members.

Corbyn, who represents the left-wing faction of the party, became Labour leader in 2015.