Irish pubs open on Good Friday for 1st time in 90 years

Jim Croke, in Slattery's Bar on Capel Street in Dublin, drinks a pint on Good Friday, Friday March 30, 2018. Drinking establishments are open and serving alcohol _ thanks to recently legislation that overturned a ban in place since 1927 and took effect in the nick of time for thirsty locals and tourists. (Brian Lawless/PA via AP)

Jim Croke, in Slattery's Bar on Capel Street in Dublin, drinks a pint on Good Friday, Friday March 30, 2018. Drinking establishments are open and serving alcohol _ thanks to recently legislation that overturned a ban in place since 1927 and took effect in the nick of time for thirsty locals and tourists. (Brian Lawless/PA via AP)

DUBLIN (AP) - Guinness is flowing in Irish pubs on a Good Friday for the first time in 90 years.

Lines of people were reported as pubs opened at 7 a.m. to serve alcohol, thanks to legislation that overturned the 1927 ban on pubs opening on Good Friday in time for thirsty locals and tourists.

The Vintners' Federation of Ireland welcomed the change, saying it would add 40 million euros ($49 million) in sales. Chief executive Padraig Cribben said "the Good Friday ban is from a different era and is rightfully consigned to history."

The Intoxicating Liquor Act of 1927 prohibited the sale of alcohol on Christmas Day, Good Friday and St. Patrick's Day. The St. Patrick's Day ban was lifted in 1962.

Good Friday is when Christians remember Jesus' death on the cross.