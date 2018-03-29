Brazil police make arrests in graft probe linked to Temer

SAO PAULO (AP) - Brazil's attorney general's office says police are making arrests connected to an investigation into whether President Michel Temer accepted bribes for favors to a company operating at the country's largest port.

The attorney general's office and police refused to identify those arrested. But G1 news portal said some were: Jose Yunes, a former aide to Temer; Joao Batista Lima, a former police coronel who is reportedly close to Temer; Antonio Celso Grecco, the president of a company which operates at the Port of Santos; and former minister Wagner Rossi.

G1 published a video Thursday showing Lima being put into an ambulance as a uniformed federal police officer watched. It also published a photo of Celso Grecco arriving at the federal police station in Sao Paulo.

Temer denies the charges.