Kosovo arrests 5 Turks linked to opponent of Erdogan

PRISTINA, Kosovo (AP) - Kosovo police have arrested five Turks working with a group of schools owned by the cleric who Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan blames for an attempted coup two years ago.

In a statement Thursday, the Interior Ministry said their residence permits had been revoked, without providing any reason why.

According to Kosovo law, the ministry can revoke the residence permit for security, criminal, health, public moral or human rights threats.

A source, who has knowledge of the arrests but who declined to be named due to the ongoing operation, told The Associated Press that the five individuals were arrested over expired residence permits and would very likely be deported to Turkey.

The Gulistan Education Institutions confirmed the arrests, saying the managers were taken away in "a mysterious way."

Prime Minister Ramush Haradinaj only confirmed to reporters that residence permits were the cause of their detention.

It is not clear when they can be deported.

The school network belongs to Fethullah Gulen, the cleric Erdogan blames for the 2016 failed coup in Turkey. Gulen, who lives in the United States, denies the claim.