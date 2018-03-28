US: We won't pay over 25 percent of UN peacekeeping anymore

United States Ambassador to the United Nations Nikki Haley speaks during a Security Council meeting at U.N. headquarters, Wednesday, March 28, 2018. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig)

UNITED NATIONS (AP) - The United States is saying it will no longer shoulder more than a quarter of the multibillion-dollar costs of the United Nations' peacekeeping operations.

U.S. Ambassador Nikki Haley said so Wednesday at a Security Council debate on peacekeeping reform.

The U.S. is the biggest contributor to the U.N.'s 15 peacekeeping missions worldwide. Washington is paying about 28.5 percent of this year's $7.3 billion peacekeeping budget.

President Donald Trump's administration has complained before that the budget and the U.S. share are too high. At Washington's urging, the current budget is $570 million below last year's.

Haley said the U.S. will work to make sure cuts in its portion are done "in a fair and sensible manner that protects UN peacekeeping."

The General Assembly sets the budget and respective contributions by vote.