Egypt votes on final day, with all eyes on turnout

Women wait in line to vote outside a polling station at a school in the Omraniyah district of Giza, Egypt Tuesday, March 27, 2018. Turnout appeared low as Egyptians voted on the second day of an election that President Abdel-Fattah el-Sissi is virtually certain to win, after all serious rivals were either arrested or intimidated into dropping out. (AP Photo/Nariman El-Mofty)

CAIRO (AP) - Egyptians are voting on the final day of an election that is virtually guaranteed to hand a second four-year term to President Abdel-Fattah el-Sissi.

El-Sissi faces only a token opponent in balloting that resembles the referendums held by autocrats for decades before the Arab Spring uprisings of 2011 briefly raised hopes of democratic change.

The government is hoping for high turnout to lend the vote legitimacy, and has staggered the voting over three days, with polls closing Wednesday at 9 p.m. (1900 GMT). Official results are expected on April 2.

Nearly 60 million Egyptians are eligible to vote in some 13,700 polling centers. Turnout appears to be low so far, with short lines in front of some polling stations and others virtually empty.