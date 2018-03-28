Italy makes 2nd arrest in as many days of suspect extremist

ROME (AP) - Police in northern Italy say they have arrested a Moroccan-Italian man accused of participation in the Islamic State group by spreading its propaganda online.

Twenty-three-year-old Elmahdi Halili was arrested Wednesday in Turin. A police statement says searches are being carried out elsewhere for Italians who have converted to Islam and are active in radicalization campaigns.

The operation came a day after police in southern Foggia arrested an Egyptian imam accused of preaching extremist and violent interpretations of Islam to children.

In an interview Wednesday with La Stampa, Interior Minister Marco Minniti sounded the alarm about the threat of Islamic-inspired terrorism in Europe following the collapse of the Islamic State group in parts of Iraq."