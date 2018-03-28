Austria: Bus with South Korean tourists crashes; 24 injured

BERLIN (AP) - Austrian police say 24 people were injured when a bus carrying South Korean tourists crashed near Salzburg.

Police in upper Austria say the Croatian driver and a South Korean tourist were seriously injured, while 22 others suffered minor injuries in Wednesday's crash.

In a statement, police said the incident happened in Gosau, about 30 kilometers (19 miles) southeast of Salzburg.

According to preliminary information the bus, which was heading to the scenic village of Hallstatt, slid off the road in snowy conditions and hit a perimeter wall.

The injured were taken to hospitals in Voecklabruck, Salzburg, Bad Ischl and Gmunden.

Police say a total of 35 South Korean tourists were on board.