US senators appeal to Poland over property restitution bill

WARSAW, Poland (AP) - Fifty-nine U.S. senators have called on the Polish prime minister to support legislation that would allow Holocaust victims and their heirs to receive compensation for property that was seized by the Germans during World War II and later nationalized by the Communists.

In a letter signed by more than half of the Senate and released Monday, the lawmakers expressed concern about a restitution bill under discussion in Poland that, in its current form, would require that claimants be Polish citizens and limit compensation to spouses, children or grandchildren.

The U.S senators said they are "deeply concerned" because the bill would discriminate against Jewish heirs, many of them Americans.

The effort was led by Tammy Baldwin, a Democrat from Wisconsin, and Marco Rubio, a Republican from Florida.