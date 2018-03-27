Anti-Semitic murder of woman in Paris: suspects charged

PARIS (AP) - A French judicial official says two suspects have been given preliminary charges for the murder with anti-Semitic motives of an elderly Jewish woman.

The two men have been jailed, the official said. He was speaking anonymously to discuss the ongoing investigation.

Leading Jewish group CRIF said the 85-year-old woman was slain last week in Paris' eastern 11th district. Mireille Knoll was found dead when a fire broke out in her flat. She had been stabbed several times.

The victim had reportedly escaped a round-up of Jews in Paris during World War II.

A silent march will take place Wednesday in Paris in memory of the victim.