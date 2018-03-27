Berlin to ignore vote on city airport's future

BERLIN (AP) - Berlin's city government says it doesn't plan to honor the result of a referendum in which a majority voted to keep open the German capital's Tegel Airport, even after its much-delayed new international airport opens.

Some 56 percent of Berliners voted in September's non-binding referendum to keep open the relatively central Tegel, a crowded Cold War-era facility that is currently the busier of the city's two airports. Tegel is meant to close six months after the new airport begins service, which isn't now expected until 2020 - nearly a decade after it was first slated to start operations.

The center-left city government said Tuesday it's urging the state legislature to agree that the referendum result "can't be implemented" for legal and financial reasons.