Egypt holds 2nd day of presidential election; outcome known

In this photo provided by Egypt's state news agency, MENA, Egyptian President Abdel-Fattah el-Sissi votes in Cairo, Egypt. Polls opened on Monday in Egypt's presidential election with the outcome â€” a second, four-year term for el-Sissi â€” a foregone conclusion, in what is seen by critics as a signal of the country's return to the authoritarian rule that prevailed since the 1950s. (MENA via AP)

CAIRO (AP) - Egyptians are voting for a second day in a lackluster election that President Abdel-Fattah el-Sissi is virtually certain to win after all serious rivals were either arrested or intimidated into dropping out of the balloting.

Voters can choose between el-Sissi, the general-turned-president who came to power after ousting in 2013 his elected but divisive Islamist predecessor, Mohammed Morsi, and an obscure politician who registered at the last minute and says he doesn't oppose el-Sissi's policies, Moussa Mustafa Moussa.

With the outcome known, el-Sissi's focus will be on keeping voter turnout high enough to show citizens support his rule.

Tuesday is the second day of the three-day vote - a stretch apparently designed to boost participation. Reporting on the election is restricted, with journalists banned from asking voters who they support.