German federal court: extremist can be sent to Tunisia

BERLIN (AP) - A German court has ruled that authorities are entitled to deport a Tunisian man considered a potentially dangerous Islamic extremist although they can't rule out him being sentenced to the death penalty at home.

The man, who wasn't identified, was arrested after Tunisia sought his extradition, accusing him of involvement in the deadly 2015 attack on the Bardo Museum in Tunis. In August, authorities in Hesse state ordered his deportation, citing the threat of potential terrorist activities in support of the Islamic State group.

The Federal Administrative Court said Tuesday that Germany's Foreign Ministry couldn't rule out the man being given the death sentence, which Germany opposes, at home. But it said Tunisia stressed that a moratorium on imposing death sentences has been in place for years.