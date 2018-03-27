Poland to sign deal to buy US Patriot air defense systems

WARSAW, Poland (AP) - Poland says it will sign a deal Wednesday to purchase U.S. air defense Patriot systems as it seeks to bolster its defenses against a resurgent Russia.

The Defense Ministry said Tuesday the deal for the anti-aircraft and anti-missile systems will be signed by the defense minister in Warsaw.

Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki said the first Patriot systems will come to Poland in 2022 and the following ones in 2024.

Morawiecki said they were of the latest generation and would ensure the security of Poland's skies in an "unprecedented way."

He wouldn't reveal the cost, but said it was "negotiated very well."

Last week, Poland signed an accompanying offset deal worth about 950 million zlotys ($279 million) with the Patriot systems makers Raytheon and Lockheed Martin.