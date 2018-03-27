Campaign caravan of Brazil's da Silva shot at; no one hurt

Police interview members of the bus caravan of Brazil's former President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva, at a parking lot in Laranjeiras do Sul, Parana state, Brazil, Tuesday, March 27, 2018. The Workers' Party in Brazil says gunshots hit two buses in the campaign caravan, but no one was hurt and it isn't clear if da Silva was on one of the buses during Tuesday's incident. (AP Photo/Eraldo Peres)

LARANJEIRAS DO SUL, Brazil (AP) - Gunshots hit two buses in a caravan for former President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva's campaign tour in southern Brazil on Tuesday, his Workers' Party said. No one was hurt.

Da Silva wasn't in either of the two buses, which were carrying guests and journalists, da Silva spokesman Jose Crispiniano said later.

Da Silva has been traveling around southern Brazil to rally support for another presidential run in October. But the former president has been convicted of corruption, and it looks increasingly likely that he will be jailed and barred from contesting the election.

In a sign of how divisive the once spectacularly popular leader has become, his caravan has been the target of protests at several sites along the tour.

The left-leaning Workers' Party said in a statement that one bus had two bullet holes in its side, while the other bus was grazed on a side window. A statement on da Silva's website said there were at least three shots.

Associated Press journalists saw two marks that could have been from bullets, one in each bus.

"I have already campaigned throughout the entire country and you never heard talk of violence," da Silva was quoted as saying in the statement on his website. "If they want to fight, fight with me at the polls."

Gleisi Hoffmann, the Workers' Party president, complained that authorities haven't provided enough security for the caravan. Officials noted that Parana state is the only one the caravan has passed through that hasn't provided a police escort.

A statement on the Workers' Party site said that a report was filed with police and that Brazil's military police had been alerted. Police in Laranjeiras do Sul said a team was sent to investigate.