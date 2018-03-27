Russian plane aborts takeoff in Moscow because of smoke

MOSCOW (AP) - Russia's aviation agency says a passenger plane has aborted a takeoff from one of Moscow's airports because of smoke in the cabin, but no one has been hurt.

Rosaviatsiya said the Boeing 737 operated by Russian carrier Globus was making its takeoff run at Moscow's Domodedovo airport when the crew spotted smoke in the cabin. The pilots aborted takeoff, and passengers evacuated on inflatable slides, according to the agency's statement carried by Russian news agencies.

The agency said the plane was carrying 129 passengers and a crew of seven and no one was injured. The flight's destination was Novosibirsk in eastern Siberia.

Rosaviatsiya said a panel had begun investigating the incident.