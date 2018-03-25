news

Scores arrested in Belarus opposition protest in Minsk

20180325_ap_e1ff6405a2c7471f8372977db4653dc8-5abc4e2b85f14c2d9f27195b66ec53be
Police officers detain an elderly protester with an old Belarus republic flag in hand in Minsk, Belarus, Sunday, March 25, 2018. Scores of people have been arrested as supporters of the repressed opposition tried to hold a march. The Sunday action was to commemorate the founding of Belarusâ€™ 1918 proclaimed independence from Russia; the Belarusian Peopleâ€™s Republic lasted until 1919. (AP Photo/Yauhen Yerchak)

MINSK, Belarus (AP) - Scores of people have been arrested in the Belarusian capital of Minsk as supporters of the country's repressed opposition tried to hold a march.

Police officers detain an elderly protester with an old Belarus republic flag in hand in Minsk, Belarus, Sunday, March 25, 2018. Scores of people have been arrested as supporters of the repressed opposition tried to hold a march. The Sunday action was to commemorate the founding of Belarusâ€™ 1918 proclaimed independence from Russia; the Belarusian Peopleâ€™s Republic lasted until 1919. (AP Photo/Yauhen Yerchak)
Slideshow icon Slideshow

Scores arrested in Belarus opposition protest in Minsk

The Sunday action was to commemorate the founding of Belarus' 1918 proclamation of independence from Russia. The Belarusian People's Republic lasted until 1919.

The anniversary is traditionally a day for opponents of the authoritarian government of President Alexander Lukashenko to try to rally.

Journalists at the scene counted at least 70 people taken away by police. The human rights group Vyasna said five of its observers were among those arrested.

Lukashenko, in office since 1994, sharply restricts opposition activities and independent news media.

Published: | Updated: