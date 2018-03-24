Afghanistan: Sticky bomb blast in Kabul kills 1, wounds 13

KABUL, Afghanistan (AP) - A sticky bomb detonated in the Afghan capital Kabul killing one person and wounding 13 others, officials said Saturday.

Wahid Majro, spokesman for the public health ministry, reported the casualty figures of the blast in the Chaman-e-Hozoori area in the 8th police district of the city.

Nasrat Rahimi, deputy spokesman for the interior ministry, said the device went off near a tent set up by members of the Afghan civil society in support of Pashtuns against atrocities in Pakistan.

No one has claimed responsibility for the attack, but the Taliban and the local affiliate of the Islamic State group have recently stepped up their attack in the capital and other parts of country as well.