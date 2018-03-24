news

Italy elects parliament speakers, but still no government

20180324_ap_92625205f6e0458aa8c889f3da3728c8-11dc7cb4e86f46db965449191f3b6e4c
Five-Star movement's Luigi Di Maio, right, and Roberto Fico smile during the vote to elect the new Low Chamber president, in Rome, Saturday, March 24, 2018. Italian lawmakers formally reconvened parliament on Friday without any accord in sight as to the formation of a new government following inconclusive March 4 elections. (Ettore Ferrari/ANSA via AP)

ROME (AP) - Italian lawmakers have elected the speakers of both chambers of parliament following an inconclusive March 4 election, giving the anti-establishment 5-Star Movement leadership of one chamber and Silvio Berlusconi's Forza Italia the other.

Five-Star movement´s Luigi Di Maio, right, and Roberto Fico smile during the vote to elect the new Low Chamber president, in Rome, Saturday, March 24, 2018. Italian lawmakers formally reconvened parliament on Friday without any accord in sight as to the formation of a new government following inconclusive March 4 elections. (Ettore Ferrari/ANSA via AP)
Slideshow icon Slideshow

Italy elects parliament speakers, but still no government

Forza Italia Sen. Maria Elisabetta Alberti Casellati, a longtime Berlusconi ally, became the first woman to be elected Senate president during the second day of voting Saturday.

The 5-Stars' Roberto Fico was elected president of the lower Chamber of Deputies.

Despite the agreement, there is still no solid indication that either of the two biggest vote-getters from the election - the 5-Stars and the center-right coalition of Forza Italia and the anti-immigrant League - are any closer to forming a government.

Negotiations on whether either main bloc can find a majority are expected to last weeks.

Published: | Updated: