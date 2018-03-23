Macedonia and Greece eager to find solution on name dispute

People carry banners protesting against the change of the country's constitutional name during the visit of the Greece's Foreign Minister Nikos Kotzias, at the foreign ministry building in Skopje, Macedonia, Friday, March 23, 2018. Greece's foreign minister arrived in Macedonia for talks on resolving a decades-long dispute over the former Yugoslav republic's name. (AP Photo/Boris Grdanoski)

SKOPJE, Macedonia (AP) - The Macedonian and Greek foreign ministers said Friday their countries have entered into "essential" negotiations to resolve a decades-long dispute over Macedonia's name.

Nikola Dimitrov and Nikos Kotzias said during a joint news conference in the Macedonian capital Skopje that a solution is needed as an "investment for the future."

Greece's foreign minister, who was on a two-day visit to Macedonia, was also to meet with the country's prime minister and opposition leaders before returning to Athens later Friday.

The two countries have been at odds for a quarter-century over the name "Macedonia," with Greece claiming that its neighbor harbors territorial aspirations on its northern province of the same name. The dispute has prevented Macedonia, which gained independence from Yugoslavia in 1991, from joining NATO and the European Union. It has been admitted to the United Nations under the formal name "Former Yugoslav Republic of Macedonia."

Dozens of people protested outside the foreign ministry Friday, demanding Macedonia end talks over the name issue.

Kotzias' visit came days after the two countries exchanged proposals on what the former Yugoslav republic's future name could be.

Neither minister offered any details on the proposals, but mentioned Skopje and Athens have differences in their positions that need to be worked out in further talks over the next months.

"We are trying to build confidence, but think we still have prejudices," Dimitrov said. "I think that although we are (on) different sides, we are on the same side because we believe in the future. We have a real desire to overcome this, to find a solution that will not humiliate anyone."

Kotzias added that both sides "need a just solution that will create an investment for future generations," and noted that compromises were needed on both sides.

"In an honorable compromise ... both sides win. There will not be a loser," Kotzias said, adding that at the same time, neither side will get everything it wants.

The two foreign ministers are to meet again in Vienna on March 30 with U.N. negotiator Matthew Nimetz.

It has been widely reported that Athens' proposal for its neighbor is "Gorna Makedonija," which means "Upper Macedonia." Dimitrov has said that a name written as one word - such as GornaMakedonija - is not "the best direction" for seeking a compromise.

Macedonian Prime Minister Zoran Zaev has indicated in the past he could accept a geographical qualifier such as "upper" or "north" as a compromise, but insists the new name must "respect the dignity" of Macedonia's people.

Greece says the name change must be accompanied by a change in Macedonia's constitution to assure the country has no aspirations to acquire territory. Skopje opposes this, saying it amended its constitution once already in 1995 at Athens' demand.

Kotzias flew to Skpoje Thursday evening, becoming the first Greek official to arrive by plane in 12 years, after Macedonian authorities renamed the country's airport from "Alexander the Great" to "Skopje International Airport" in a goodwill gesture to Greece.

Direct flights between the two capitals stopped when Skopje named the airport after the ancient warrior king, which Greece objected to as a usurpation of its history.