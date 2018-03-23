Early spring snow and floods bring havoc to Balkans

Municipal workers clear ice and snow from the platforms of the Gara de Nord, the main railway station in Bucharest, Romania, Friday, March 23, 2018. Heavy snow and flooding wreaked havoc across eastern Europe on Friday, closing down roads, flooding homes and stopping ferries at the Adriatic coast while in Romania more than 50 trains were canceled and schools were closed in the southern regions of the country.(AP Photo/Vadim Ghirda)

ZAGREB, Croatia (AP) - Heavy snow and flooding wreaked havoc across large parts of the Balkans on Friday, forcing road closures, flooding homes and stopping ferries along the Adriatic coast.

The spate of fresh snow came as Croatia was already struggling to contain overflowing rivers that were swollen from melting snow.

Croatian authorities said that only small vehicles were allowed on main roads leading toward the coast while trucks or buses could not pass. Citizens have been urged to avoid traveling.

Snow has also fallen in neighboring Serbia, surprising the region in early spring, while a thaw has brought flooding to Bosnia.

The U.S. Embassy in the Serbian capital, Belgrade, announced it was closing Friday due to inclement weather, and that appointments for consular services had been suspended.

In Albania, snow and rain cut off parts of the north and northwest, with 5,000 hectares (12,300 acres) of land, 680 houses and many schools affected by flooding. Families were evacuated from flood-stricken areas and given shelter by authorities.

Some 200 army emergency personnel handed out food packages, drinking water and food for livestock in rural areas. Many villages were without power and only reachable by boat.

In Romania, heavy snow and high wind led to schools being closed in the capital and 10 other counties.

Six major highways were closed due to snow, with traffic restricted on other roads, and more than 50 trains did not run as scheduled.