Police cordons lifted at London mall after vehicle checked

British police respond to an incident at Westfield shopping center in London, Friday, March 23, 2018, one of the largest shopping malls in Europe. Two nearby subway stations were briefly closed and roads closed while a vehicle in the mall parking lot was checked. (AP Photo/Frank Augstein)

British police respond to an incident at Westfield shopping center in London, Friday, March 23, 2018, one of the largest shopping malls in Europe. Two nearby subway stations were briefly closed and roads closed while a vehicle in the mall parking lot was checked. (AP Photo/Frank Augstein)

LONDON (AP) - British police say cordons have been removed at a major London mall where a suspicious vehicle was being checked.

Police said Friday the incident at the Westfield London mall has ended.

Two nearby subway stations were briefly closed while a vehicle in the mall parking lot was checked. Police say they found nothing suspicious. They did not say what led them to consider the vehicle suspicious in the first place.

Westfield is one of the largest shopping malls in Europe and has recently expanded.