Teen who bombed UK subway imprisoned for at least 34 years

FILE - In this file photo dated Friday, Sept. 15, 2017, showing a police forensic tent on the platform next to the train on which a homemade bomb exploded at Parsons Green subway station in London. Teenage Iraqi asylum-seeker Ahmed Hassan has been sentenced Friday March 23, 2018, to at least 34-years in prison for injuring 51 people in the London subway bombing. The homemade bomb placed by Ahmed Hassan only partially detonated Sept. 15, 2017, at London's Parsons Green Tube station. (AP Photo/Frank Augstein, FILE)

LONDON (AP) - A teenage Iraqi asylum-seeker who told police he had been trained by the Islamic State group has been sentenced to at least 34 years in prison for bombing a London subway train and injuring 51 people.

A judge gave 18-year-old Ahmed Hassan Friday a life sentence with a requirement that he serve a minimum term of 34 years. A jury last week convicted Hassan of attempted murder in the September 2017 attack.

Judge Charles Haddon-Cave called Hassan "a dangerous and devious individual" and said he plotted the subway bombing with "ruthless determination" while pretending to be a model asylum-seeker.

The homemade bomb he placed on a packed London Underground train only partially detonated at Parsons Green station. Prosecutors said there probably would have been fatalities if the device had functioned properly.