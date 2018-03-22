May to seek stand against Russia at EU summit

Britain's Prime Minister Theresa May leaves Downing Street to attend the weekly session of Prime Ministers Questions in Parliament in London, Wednesday, March 21, 2018. (AP Photo/Kirsty Wigglesworth)

LONDON (AP) - British Prime Minister Theresa May will urge European Union leaders to unite and condemn Russia as leaders of the bloc's 28 nations meet in Brussels.

May is seeking a strong statement against President Vladimir Putin after the poisoning of a former Russian double agent and his daughter in England. Britain blames Moscow for the nerve-agent attack.

In the wake of the attack Britain has called Russia a growing threat to Western democracies.

On Monday EU foreign ministers expressed "unqualified solidarity" with Britain. But May is hoping for a more strongly worded statement that explicitly condemns Russia.

Brexit is also on the agenda at the two-day summit starting Thursday. Britain hopes the EU will sign off on the terms of the U.K.'s departure next year and green-light talks on future relations.