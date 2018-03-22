Hamas kills man wanted in attack on Palestinian PM

A Palestinian member of the Hamas security forces patrols during an operation to arrest suspects wanted for a roadside bombing that targeted the visiting Palestinian premier's convoy in Gaza last week, in the town of Nuseirat, central Gaza Strip, Thursday, March 22, 2018. Prime Minister Rami Hamdallah was unharmed but the explosion wounded some of his bodyguards. (AP Photo/ Khalil Hamra)

GAZA CITY, Gaza Strip (AP) - A man wanted for a bombing that targeted the Palestinian premier's convoy as he visited Gaza last week was killed in a firefight Thursday with Hamas forces, the militant Islamic group that rules the territory said.

The Interior Ministry in Gaza said the suspect, Anas Abu Khousa, 26, refused to surrender when Hamas surrounded his hideout. It said Abu Khousa was killed in the exchange of fire along with two Hamas policemen. Another suspect later died of his wounds at a hospital, it said.

Last week, a roadside bomb struck a convoy carrying Prime Minister Rami Hamdallah after he crossed into Gaza. Hamdallah was unharmed but the explosion wounded some of his bodyguards.

Palestinians have been split since Hamas seized Gaza in 2007, ousting forces of Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas who now governs just parts of the West Bank. Repeated reconciliation attempts failed.

Abbas has blamed Hamas for the bombing, a charge that Hamas denies.

A relative of Abu Khoussa said he was not affiliated with any group, though he embraced "a very radical interpretation of Islam." He spoke on condition of anonymity because he did not want to be known to other family members.